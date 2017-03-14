Color Can Transform Your Home's Energy. Here's Exactly How To Choose The Right One

Look around your home and wardrobe, noting the shades that most pull you in and put a smile on your face. Write down three of them.

Then, decide what these colors mean to you personally. What feelings and emotions do they evoke? Write the first three words or phrases that come to mind when you look at each color. These words may be adjectives, or they may be people, places, songs, or memories.

Then assign a color to each room in your home based on the mood you want to evoke. Is there one room in your home that needs an emotional facelift? What is your current emotional connection to that room, and what do you want to change about it?

The colors you choose will affect how you enjoy your home, and it's all about finding ones that inspire you to live your best life. If you're not sure where to start, here are a few pops of color that I've found to be really lovely.