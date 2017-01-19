The One Tool You Need To Actually Achieve Your Fitness Goals This Year

You've probably already guessed this. An affirmative mantra combines mantra and affirmations into one powerhouse tool that steers you directly toward your goals. Instead of simply repeating a word or random phrase, you repeat a positive, present-tense statement to yourself that describes exactly where you want to be and what you want to achieve.

You can create your own personalized affirmative mantra simply by identifying your primary motivation and goals. Are you trying to lose weight? A great affirmative mantra would be, "I am fit and toned and feeling great in my new dress!"

If your purpose is to reduce stress and anxiety you might try, "I am melting away my daily stresses with every step."

Whatever you choose to use as your affirmative mantra, be sure that it reflects you and exactly what you are aiming for in your fitness goals; don't be wishy-washy! The important thing is to make sure that your mantra is absolutely positive. Never use negatives in an affirmative mantra, even if you're saying, "I'm not tired." Instead, flip it to, "I am so energized!" Positivity is key.

Try it first thing in the morning to set your intentions. An affirmative mantra reminding you of how strong you feel will help you to get out of bed and lace up your shoes instead of rolling over and hitting snooze. Using one as you tuck yourself in at night will keep your subconscious revved up for another workout while you sleep.

Best of all, using your affirmative mantra as you work out will keep you motivated the entire time.

Please be sure to use your mantras in the present tense. Instead of saying, "I will lose 5 pounds and fit into my new pants," say it as though it already happened—"I love the way I feel and look in my new pants!" By saying it as though it is your reality right now, you avoid keeping your goal in the distant future and bring it to your present moment. Your subconscious starts to accept it as being real, increasing your chances of success.

Every January (and every day) people flock to the gym or buy a new pair of running pants or order a set of instructional yoga DVDs with high hopes that this one will finally change their life for the better. They have the best of intentions, but statistically so many of them will stall out when life gets in the way.

Learning to use meditation and affirmative mantras will set you up for so much more success than depending on sheer willpower. Where do you want to be next month, in six months, in a year? Create the fit life you want—with the body you want, the inner peace you want, and the great health you want—by tailoring a mantra that is perfect for you.