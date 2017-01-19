mindbodygreen

Close banner

The One Tool You Need To Actually Achieve Your Fitness Goals This Year

Rebekah Borucki
Written by Rebekah Borucki
The One Tool You Need To Actually Achieve Your Fitness Goals This Year

Photo by Rebekah Borucki

January 19, 2017

Most people don't start a workout resolution feeling ambivalent. You were probably fired up the day you decided that this time you were going to chase your fitness goals with no mercy, and this time nothing was going to stop you.

You went for a run one morning, and then went to the gym to lift weights the next evening. Maybe you hit the indoor pool for a swim or signed up for a yoga class. You did great for a little while.

But then it fell apart. You skipped a day because of a scheduling conflict. The next day you were super tired and couldn't muster the energy to deal with your downward-facing dog. All of a sudden you looked at the calendar and realized that you hadn't done anything more strenuous than browsing Netflix in two weeks.

Another fresh start, another fail. Maybe you should have meditated first.

Wait, what? What does meditation have to do with fitness? A lot. Meditation might not rev up your heart rate like 30 minutes on the treadmill does, but it can have a major impact on the likelihood of you meeting your fitness goals.

Meditating is one of the best ways to maintain focus and connection. It can serve as a constant reminder of why you're bothering to go outside for a walk or a run, why you're going to the gym straight after work, and why you're unrolling your yoga mat before breakfast. If you're simply trying to force yourself to exercise without thinking about what drives you to do it, then it's far too easy for it to be shelved for another day.

There are many perfectly valid ways to meditate with (and for!) success, but one of the simplest ways to meditate your way to your personal fitness goals is by using affirmative mantras.

What is a mantra?

A mantra is a sound, word, or simple phrase that's repeated silently or out loud to help focus your attention and protect your mental space from distracting thoughts. In traditional meditation, a mantra might look like simply repeating, "Om."

Article continues below

What is an affirmation?

An affirmation is a positive statement that helps you to rewire your thinking by pointing it in a positive direction. An example of an affirmation you might say for stress is "I am safe. I am calm. I am in control of my well-being."

What is an affirmative mantra?

You've probably already guessed this. An affirmative mantra combines mantra and affirmations into one powerhouse tool that steers you directly toward your goals. Instead of simply repeating a word or random phrase, you repeat a positive, present-tense statement to yourself that describes exactly where you want to be and what you want to achieve.

You can create your own personalized affirmative mantra simply by identifying your primary motivation and goals. Are you trying to lose weight? A great affirmative mantra would be, "I am fit and toned and feeling great in my new dress!"

If your purpose is to reduce stress and anxiety you might try, "I am melting away my daily stresses with every step."

Whatever you choose to use as your affirmative mantra, be sure that it reflects you and exactly what you are aiming for in your fitness goals; don't be wishy-washy! The important thing is to make sure that your mantra is absolutely positive. Never use negatives in an affirmative mantra, even if you're saying, "I'm not tired." Instead, flip it to, "I am so energized!" Positivity is key.

Try it first thing in the morning to set your intentions. An affirmative mantra reminding you of how strong you feel will help you to get out of bed and lace up your shoes instead of rolling over and hitting snooze. Using one as you tuck yourself in at night will keep your subconscious revved up for another workout while you sleep.

Best of all, using your affirmative mantra as you work out will keep you motivated the entire time.

Please be sure to use your mantras in the present tense. Instead of saying, "I will lose 5 pounds and fit into my new pants," say it as though it already happened—"I love the way I feel and look in my new pants!" By saying it as though it is your reality right now, you avoid keeping your goal in the distant future and bring it to your present moment. Your subconscious starts to accept it as being real, increasing your chances of success.

Every January (and every day) people flock to the gym or buy a new pair of running pants or order a set of instructional yoga DVDs with high hopes that this one will finally change their life for the better. They have the best of intentions, but statistically so many of them will stall out when life gets in the way.

Learning to use meditation and affirmative mantras will set you up for so much more success than depending on sheer willpower. Where do you want to be next month, in six months, in a year? Create the fit life you want—with the body you want, the inner peace you want, and the great health you want—by tailoring a mantra that is perfect for you.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Rebekah Borucki
Rebekah Borucki
Rebekah "Bex" Borucki, founder of BexLife® and the Blissed In® wellness movement, is a mother of five, TV host, meditation guide, author, speaker, birth doula, fitness and yoga...

More On This Topic

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28538/the-one-tool-you-need-to-actually-achieve-your-fitness-goals-this-year.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!