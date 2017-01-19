mindbodygreen

Close Ad

How Carrying Extra Weight Can Increase Your Risk For Cancer

Thehang (Hannah) Luu, MD
CEO/Co-Founder of OncoGa By Thehang (Hannah) Luu, MD
How Carrying Extra Weight Can Increase Your Risk For Cancer

Photo by Twenty20

January 19, 2017

We are all guilty of making resolutions for the new year that we don't keep. Even well-intentioned changes are often harder to implement into your daily routine than expected. While losing weight may be a common goal, I recommend it for reasons that have nothing to do with appearance. Many people don't realize that research shows obesity is directly linked to cancer. Statistics now reveal that 1 in every 20 cancer patients is suffering from cancer due to obesity.

If you haven't made the decision to get to a healthy weight, it's not too late. Start today. Here is everything you need to know to combat obesity.

What Is Obesity?

Obesity occurs when an individual has become so overweight due to the accumulation of body fat and their body mass index (BMI) falls between 25 and 29.9. If an individual has extra fat in their body, it can have many harmful effects such as producing growth factors and hormones that affect the way our cells work. According to research, obesity is known to cause the following types of cancer: breast, womb, bowel, esophageal, pancreatic, kidney, liver cancer, upper stomach, gallbladder, ovarian, thyroid, myeloma (blood cancer), and meningioma (brain tumor).

A study that used NCI Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) data revealed that an estimate of 50,500 women (around 7 percent) and 34,000 men (around 4 percent) suffered from cancer due to obesity in the United States in 2007, and this number is expected to reach 500,000 new cases by 2030.

Advertisement

The Link Between Obesity and Cancer

You may be wondering, how exactly does extra weight lead to cancer? While research is still evolving, the four most common factors include:

  1. Excess amounts of estrogen: Fat tissue is known to produce estrogen and when there is excess fat tissue, then high levels of estrogen are produced, which is known to increase the risk of endometrial, breast, and a few other cancers.
  2. Hyperinsulinemia: Obese people are likely to have increased levels of insulin and insulinlike growth factor-1 in their bloodstream, which is known as hyperinsulinemia. This condition is known to cause the growth of certain tumors.
  3. Tumor growth regulators: Fat cells are considered to have effects on tumor growth regulators such as AMP-activated protein kinase and mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR).
  4. Subacute Inflammation: Obese people may have subacute or chronic low-level inflammation. This is known to increase the risk of cancer.

How to Prevent Obesity

Prevention is always better than a cure. According to research, if every individual was to bring about a reduction of just 1 percent in their BMI (which is equivalent to about 1 kg), it could cause the prevention of nearly 100,000 new cases of cancer.

To avoid obesity, it is best to always keep a tab on your weight by eating healthy foods, consuming smaller amounts, and staying active with regular exercise. The best way to reduce weight is to eat a natural diet, drink a lot of water, and exercise, which also helps tone your body (old jeans, here we come!)

Let's set a goal for 2017 to lose 5 to 10 percent of our body weight! We guarantee you will not only be healthier and feel better but also decrease your chances of developing cancer.

Written by Dr. Hannah Luu and Laura Bourdeanu

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Thehang (Hannah) Luu, MD
Thehang (Hannah) Luu, MD CEO/Co-Founder of OncoGa
Having practiced oncology in an academic environment for many years, Hannah realized that her passion for helping patients reduce their fear and anxiety around cancer treatment was her...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Healthy Aging Benefits Of Autophagy & How To Activate The Cellular Process

Lindsay Boyers
The Healthy Aging Benefits Of Autophagy & How To Activate The Cellular Process
Integrative Health

Will An Annual Cancer Test Become Standard? Possibly, Thanks To New Research

Eliza Sullivan
Will An Annual Cancer Test Become Standard? Possibly, Thanks To New Research
$129.99

Boost Your Metabolism

With JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Boost Your Metabolism
Personal Growth

Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style

Abby Moore
Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style
Routines

Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group

Helen Phelan
Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group
Climate Change

The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recovery

Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise

Abby Moore
Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise
Beauty

Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older

Alexandra Engler
Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older
Integrative Health

The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation

Jamie Schneider
The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation
Spirituality

Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle

The AstroTwins
Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle
Mental Health

This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities

Eudene Harry, M.D.
This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities
Recipes

This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens

Eliza Sullivan
This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28485/how-carrying-extra-weight-can-increase-your-risk-for-cancer.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!