How Carrying Extra Weight Can Increase Your Risk For Cancer

We are all guilty of making resolutions for the new year that we don't keep. Even well-intentioned changes are often harder to implement into your daily routine than expected. While losing weight may be a common goal, I recommend it for reasons that have nothing to do with appearance. Many people don't realize that research shows obesity is directly linked to cancer. Statistics now reveal that 1 in every 20 cancer patients is suffering from cancer due to obesity.

If you haven't made the decision to get to a healthy weight, it's not too late. Start today. Here is everything you need to know to combat obesity.