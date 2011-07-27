Vegetable Wrap with Black Quinoa and Cucumbers

I know the summer weather has been rough on a lot of people, but one thing we can't complain about in relation to summer is the bounty of fresh vegetables at the farmer's markets. Salads, of course, are great, but if you need a bit more variation, consider cooling down with this healthy burrito-salad-sandwich fusion wrap which includes recently in-season cucumbers and black quinoa. This vegetable wrap is also affordable at about $11 for four wraps. If you're not a dijon and honey fan, other options include using hummus as a spread as suggested by MindBodyGreen reader Jeri, or skip the spread altogether and throw in some flavorful artichokes. I also like to sprinkle Bragg Organic 24 Herbs & Spices Sprinkle Seasoning on top because of its beautiful flavor, but you can substitute it with other herbs like oregano.

Ingredients (4 Servings):