7 Things You Need To Know Today (January 5)

A study undertaken 16 years ago to explore the relationship between a life's meaning and its length is finally bearing interesting fruit. As of 2014, 9 percent of the 6,000-person sample had died. After controlling for other factors, purposeful people—those who agreed with the statement, "Some people wander aimlessly through life, but I am not one of them" and disagreed with "I live life one day at a time and don’t really think about the future”—were more likely to outlive their directionless peers, reiterating the power of purpose. (Science Of Us)