A Step-By-Step Guide For Mapping Out (And Achieving!) Your 2017 Goals
It's here! You've vision boarded, journaled, dreamed, and maybe just simply thought about what you'd like to achieve this year. Word on the street is that 81 percent of resolutions fail, and a number of us start losing steam even within the first week of January. One of the main reasons we don't achieve our goals? We get busy and forget about them! Here's one foolproof, step-by-step way to make sure that doesn't happen again this year:
1. First, map out your top goals for your year.
What are the first things you think of, or what have you already written down? If something seems random, note it anyway, as it could be your subconscious peeking out. Then purposefully move on to other "outside" areas: health, hobbies, relationships, love, work, etc.
2. Then it's time to move on to "the invisible you."
What qualities would you like to work on cultivating this year? Have you been hearing repetitive feedback from those around you? Maybe it's time to listen better or to say what you mean. Pick at least one.
3. For each experience or quality that you're cultivating in 2017, choose an image.
Choose one that makes you think of the idea in a quick glance, ideally that also makes you feel inspired. For example, if it's listening better, don't pick an image of someone droning on and another trying to focus, pick one that makes you think of why you want this thing in your world—something that makes you think of harmonious relationships at work and in life.
Then, you'll write text for each image. In the text for each image remind yourself of why this is a positive addition to your life, "A reliable car that gives me freedom to go wherever I please." Also, articulate specifics that'll help you focus over the year, like if you're working on bringing new relationships into your life, what kind of qualities do you want in them? Warmth, ambition, kindred interest in Star Wars? Yes, get that specific.
4. Set your Pinterest board to private, or keep your board somewhere personal.
It can be easy to account for others' opinions if you think it'll be seen, if only unconsciously. This is about your life, your goals; this is about YOU. (Though if you're involved in a team, this is a great group exercise, too!)
5. As you go about 2017, look at your board at least one time every week.
Assess progress, next actions, and make a plan for the week to take action. (It's also not too late to sign up for our Renew You 2017 program, which runs through January!) Having the ability to look at your vision for the year in a quick and enjoyable way will keep your priorities at the front of your mind, and your focus where it needs to be.
The reason most people didn't achieve their dreams? They were busy doing other stuff and forgot. This year it's on you: Don't forget!
