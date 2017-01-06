A Step-By-Step Guide For Mapping Out (And Achieving!) Your 2017 Goals

Choose one that makes you think of the idea in a quick glance, ideally that also makes you feel inspired. For example, if it's listening better, don't pick an image of someone droning on and another trying to focus, pick one that makes you think of why you want this thing in your world—something that makes you think of harmonious relationships at work and in life.

Then, you'll write text for each image. In the text for each image remind yourself of why this is a positive addition to your life, "A reliable car that gives me freedom to go wherever I please." Also, articulate specifics that'll help you focus over the year, like if you're working on bringing new relationships into your life, what kind of qualities do you want in them? Warmth, ambition, kindred interest in Star Wars? Yes, get that specific.