7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 22)
1. Psychologists weigh in on what lying about Santa does to your kids.
While convincing kids that Santa exists is a time-honored, worldwide tradition, psychologists disagree as to whether the practice is benign or harmful to the relationship between parents and children. (Washington Post)
2. Fire up the sauna! It's good for your brain.
Researchers in Finland discovered that men who sat in a sauna four to seven times a week had a 66 percent lower risk of developing dementia and a 65 percent lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease than those who did not. (NYT)
3. This new movie explores the scary side of wellness.
A Cure for Wellness, set to hit theaters in February, has all the makings of a great horror movie: dark lighting, eerie villains, and...green juice? The film's plot will explore the mania that breaks out once a high-end wellness retreat goes awry. Is it weird that we're super intrigued? (The Cut)
4. Spending when you're sad will probably give you buyer's remorse.
New research shows that a bad mood hinders our decision-making skills, so we're more likely to purchase high-priced items (and consume higher-calorie foods, too). If saving more money is a priority for next year, hide your wallet when you're bummed. You'll thank us later. (Science of Us)
5. As another year comes to a close, we are reminded that exercise is indeed important.
In a review of the many studies conducted on fitness this year, two things are very clear: Regular exercise helps you live longer and saves you money ($2,500 annually, on average). Looks like it's time to start exercising so you can take a really nice vacation in 2017. (NYT)
6. H&M is making some interesting moves on the recycling front.
In Wolfen, Germany, clothing giant H&M is working hard to become a more eco-friendly company by turning old garments into new ones. The company has thousands of recycling bins all over Europe, where people can drop off their old clothes for exactly this reason. Here's hoping this model is an effective one! (Fast Coexist)
7. This man has been injecting himself with snake venom for 30 years.
Yes, you read that right. London-based musician Steve Ludwin has been using snakes as tools for "self-immunization" for decades. And he thinks he's on to something, claiming, "People are like—you don't seem like you're almost 50. I really do believe that I've stumbled upon something." Maybe so, but we definitely don't recommend trying this one at home. (CNN)
