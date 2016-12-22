How To Make A Perfect Healthy Latke

'Tis the season to, well, season. A well-seasoned latke is the difference between one that will wow your taste buds and one that will leave you with an overall feeling of meh. At a minimum, you'll want to salt and pepper generously (salt throughout; pepper just as the end, as it will burn and taste bitter otherwise). But play around! Some finely chopped basil adds a wonderful sweet, fresh note to latkes (especially ones with a zucchini base), and a curry mixture gives sweet potatoes a decidedly Indian flair.

Got all that? Here's a basic latke recipe to get you started!