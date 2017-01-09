Is Mold The Invisible Trigger For Your Chronic Fatigue? A Doctor Explains

As a medical doctor who specializes in fatigue, I've found that this invisible invader can become a serious challenge to eliminate. Mold becomes problematic because it produces potent mycotoxins, which are organic poisons that attach to mitochondrial DNA and can cause neurological and other types of damage. That damage becomes cumulative from past and present exposure, so even if you don't currently live in a mold-infested home, exposure to a moldy building can create buildup that persists and creates an overworked immune system.

Because mold presents an enormous strain on your immune system, I find when I treat most patients for mold toxins, their immune systems kick back into gear. And in many cases, other immune-related issues like Lyme disease also improve. While challenging to treat, I've found these five strategies provide my patients with the power to successfully eliminate mold from their environments and their bodies: