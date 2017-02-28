4 Foods That Squash Stress

I love cauliflower because it's a rich source of vitamin C. While we typically think of vitamin C as an immune-booster (which is true), it's also an incredibly important nutrient for stress.

Our adrenal glands, which are nestled atop our kidneys, are in charge of our stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, plus they produce our sex hormones and chemical messengers that regulate blood pressure. Vitamin C is stored in high concentrations in the adrenal glands, and when we're feeling stressed, we burn through that vitamin C like nobody's business.

Here's where cauliflower comes in—it can help you replace that lost vitamin C so your adrenal glands will continue to function optimally. (Other wonderful vitamin C foods are bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, papaya, strawberries, and oranges.)

And, as a sweet bonus, cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable. It's high in glucosinolates—plant compounds that have anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and detoxifying properties.

How to Use It: Cauliflower is an amazing substitute for mashed potatoes. Simply steam and mash it as you would potatoes and serve it as a side dish or as a topping for shepherd's pie. Cauliflower is wonderful when roasted with your favorite herbs and spices, or you can transform it to make cauliflower rice.