Why Heavy Metals Could Be Making You Tired: A Doctor Explains

Margaret was a recent 39-year-old patient who ate a clean diet, drank plenty of bottled water, and as she described it, "did everything right." But despite these (and other) healthy efforts, she struggled with fatigue and arrived in my office looking haggard and frustrated that her efforts were yielding such dismal results.

As a medical doctor who focuses in fatigue, I immediately pinpointed Margaret's problem as she sipped on a liter bottle of designer water and casually described the amazing salmon she'd had last night at her favorite restaurant. A urine challenge test confirmed what I suspected: Margaret had heavy metal and chemical toxicity.