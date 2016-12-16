The One Dinner Party Menu That Works For Every Dietary Restriction

As we all expand our understanding of food, nutrition, and the sensitivities of our unique bodies, it's becoming harder and harder to throw a dinner party. You want to be sure every one of your guests gets their fill without compromising their dietary principles, or worse, their health. While it's commonplace to ask guests for any dietary restrictions they may have before choosing a menu, shy or forgetful guests may not pass on the message until they sit down to eat and ask the dreaded question: "What's in that?" If you want to avoid an empty-plate situation, you can be proactive. These three warming dishes will fill your table with different flavors and textures, and they'll provide something substantive for a diverse range of eaters. There's something for celiacs, vegans, and paleo, all of which are nut- and seafood-free. So go forth and entertain without fear!