11 Things You Need To Know Today

Allison Daniels
Allison Daniels
mbg Contributor
Allison Daniels is a freelance writer currently living in New York.
Photo by Stocksy

December 15, 2016

1. Does running change your brain for the better?

A new study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience found that runners' brains showed more activity than those of non-runners. The runners studied showed increased connectivity in brain regions associated with memory, multitasking, attention, and decision-making and less activity in the brain region associated with lack of focus. (NYT)

2. Retail therapy is real, and there's a way to reap the benefits without going broke.

Shopping can provide a real mood boost as you transform an object you like into an object you own. In order to engage in retail therapy safely, start a splurge fund so that you have a limited amount of money set aside for shopping sprees. (Science of Us)

3. Where you live might determine how you die.

Data collected by the University of Washington in Seattle offers an unprecedented glimpse into the differing health care needs between regions in America. Violent deaths are more common in the West while heart disease is more likely to claim lives in West Virginia and Kentucky. Diabetes is most commonly fatal in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and cancer kills more in Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado than anywhere else. Makes you think about where to move next. (DailyMail)

4. The founder of CorePower Yoga has died.

Trevor Tice, the 48-year-old founder and CEO of the popular CorePower Yoga, was found dead in his San Diego home. The cause of death is currently unknown. (NY Daily News)

5. A quinoa restaurant now exists in Manhattan.

Hailing from San Francisco, a quinoa-filled restaurant just popped up in Midtown Manhattan. The restaurant relies heavily on technology—you can order, pick up, and eat your lunch with talking to a single human being. Hello, 2016. (Eatsa)

6. We can all celebrate America's first wind farm.

This week, three miles off the shore in Rhode Island, five turbines officially went into commercial operation. It isn't a big operation but could represent the start of the offshore-wind industry in America. (Vox)

7. Money still can't buy happiness, but it can save you from stress.

New research shows that Americans with a higher income are more likely to be in good health, are less likely to have high stress levels, and are at lower risk for obesity. Scientists say these results point to income inequality and reflect the vulnerability and anxiety of many working Americans. (CNN)

8. The Freshman 15 may not be a thing, but the College 10 is.

New research shows that the typical college student gains 10 pounds over the course of their four years. The percentage of overweight or obese students shoots to 41 percent by the time graduation rolls around, compared to 23 percent of incoming freshman. (Time)

9. This bar delivers the "perfect pint."

A new brewery in London is testing each customer's DNA to find the type of brew that appeals to his or her unique palate. "Having been aware of the potential of at-home genetic mapping, I sent a simple saliva sample to 23andMe; the results gave me the tools I needed to develop a recipe based on the elements my senses are most attuned to enjoy," explains the brewmaster behind the boozy service. (Daily Mail)

10. Teens aren't smoking as much as they used to, even though they lots of options.

E-cigarette use dropped four percent since last year, and use of marijuana, hookahs, and cigarettes are declining long term as well. We're loving this news. (WSJ)

11. One "bikini competitor" is fearlessly sharing before and after photos, show the world what ovarian cancer does to your body.

That's a progress photo we can get behind. 23 year old Cheyann Shaw is sharing her journey—with radiant positivity—of living with cancer and holding space for others with cancer, or with loved ones who have it. Join us in sending her all of the good vibes! (People)

