5 Things You Didn't Know About The Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet as we know it today involves a dramatic reduction in carbohydrates and a simultaneous increase the amount of fat a person consumes. This dietary combination aims to shift the body's metabolism away from burning sugar and carbohydrates as fuel to actually burning fat in the form of ketones that are manufactured in the liver. When the body is using ketones as a fuel source, we say that person is in ketosis, and that's the ultimate goal of this diet.

It's painfully apparent that the dietary habits prevalent in America today would entirely prevent someone from entering ketosis. The incredible overabundance of sugar and carbohydrates in the American diet coupled with the lack of adequate healthy fat create a situation in which people are basically either burning sugar or are breaking down their stored carbohydrate to power their cells. But it turns out that the more we rely upon fat as our predominant fuel source, the better off we will be, in so many respects.

And to really engage the ketogenic diet, it is fundamentally important to recognize that in order for this to happen you not only have to increase your consumption of healthy fat, but you must dramatically reduce your consumption of sugar and carbohydrates. The point is, simply adding fats to your diet will not work. Unless the carbs are removed, just adding fat creates a diet that is actually far more dangerous to your health.

Welcoming healthy fats back to the table like extra-virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds, grass-fed beef, and wild fish, while almost eliminating sugar and most other carbohydrates will enhance ketosis. And this can be further enhanced by adding coconut oil or MCT oil to your regimen.

The reason so many health care practitioners are now advocating the ketogenic diet is that it can be absolutely transformative in terms of health, and here are the top five reasons why: