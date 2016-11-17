Painful Periods Could Be A Sign Of Infertility. Here's How To Tell If Something Is Off

If you're a woman reading this, chances are you've experienced menstrual pain at one time or another. The technical term for this is dysmenorrhea, and it occurs up to three days before you get your period.

There are two types of dysmenorrhea: primary and secondary. Primary dysmenorrhea is normal and very common, as it's correlated with the natural shedding of the uterine lining in preparation for the start of the next menstrual cycle.

On the other hand, secondary dysmenorrhea indicates underlying conditions that may cause infertility. If you've always had pain-free periods or moderate cramps during menstruation but have started to experience painful menstruation—it could be a symptom of secondary dysmenorrhea.

The following are some of the conditions that may result in secondary dysmenorrhea and could be an indicator of infertility.