Almond Flour Bread That Beats Regular Bread Any Day

*Use organic whenever possible

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). In a food processor, combine the dry ingredients and pulse them until well combined, about 10 pulses.

2. Add the wet ingredients and mix until well combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the edges.

3. Pour dough (will be like a very thick batter) into a greased 9x5-inch bread pan. There will be enough to fill the pan about halfway up.

4. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center. Let cool in the pan for 30 minutes before serving.