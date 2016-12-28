mindbodygreen

Almond Flour Bread That Beats Regular Bread Any Day

Elizabeth Rider
Blogger & Recipe Writer By Elizabeth Rider

Photo by Elizabeth Rider

If you’ve been looking to cut down on highly processed breads and starches, you'll love this recipe. On my new TV show Elizabeth Eats I teach you how easy it is to whip up a delicious, gluten-free, high-protein, almond flour bread. You’ll also learn the secret to making a healthy and easy stove-top jam that’s low in sugar but high in flavor.

Almond Flour Bread Recipe

Ingredients*

  • 2 ¼ cups blanched almond flour
  • ¼ cup ground flaxseed
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon fine-texture sea salt
  • 5 eggs
  • ½ tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

*Use organic whenever possible

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). In a food processor, combine the dry ingredients and pulse them until well combined, about 10 pulses.

2. Add the wet ingredients and mix until well combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the edges.

3. Pour dough (will be like a very thick batter) into a greased 9x5-inch bread pan. There will be enough to fill the pan about halfway up.

4. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center. Let cool in the pan for 30 minutes before serving.

Easy Chia Seed Jam

Ingredients

  • 2 cups frozen mixed berries (fresh work, too)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons raw honey (more or less to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds

Preparation

1. Place the fruit, lemon juice, and honey in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Simmer 15 minutes until it bubbles and breaks down.

2. Remove from the heat and stir in the chia seeds until well combined, then let it sit at least 15 minutes to allow the chia seeds to gelatinize.

It will keep in an airtight glass container in the refrigerator up to 10 days.

Check out Elizabeth Eats on FMTV to see a live demonstration of how to make these two recipes, plus six other mouthwatering gluten-free, dairy-free favorites.

