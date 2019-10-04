What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Taking The Birth Control Pill & How To Heal, A Hormone Expert Explains

So, you read last month's news about the Pill and depression, and now you're...well, depressed. I totally understand. Since the story broke that researchers confirmed a link between birth control and increased rates of depression, it seems women everywhere have decided to officially call it quits with the Pill. Maybe you've experienced the troubling side effects and this latest finding is the last straw. Whatever has led you to this point, you're done with synthetic hormones and you're ready to heal your endocrine system the natural way.

But before you quit, there's something you should know: The transition may not be easy or symptom-free. Unfortunately, while the Pill is often prescribed as a "treatment" for issues ranging from out-of-control acne to unbearable PMS, it's nothing more than a Band-Aid. And while your original symptoms may have seemed to decline when you started the Pill, they haven't really gone anywhere. Once you quit, they'll be right where you left them, waiting to make you miserable. In fact, if you've been on the Pill for years, they may even be worse. That's because birth control can totally deplete your system of crucial vitamins and nutrients, wreaking havoc on your gut and creating complete dysbiosis.

And even if you didn't have any problematic symptoms before starting the Pill, you'll want to listen up: By destroying your micronutrient stores and compromising your microbiome, the Pill has actually set you up to start experiencing problems post-breakup.

So now you may feel stuck between a rock and a hard place—staying on the Pill is a problem, but going off of it could cause more problems. Here's where I (finally) deliver some good news: You can sidestep these hormonal repercussions and set yourself up for success by taking the right steps right now.