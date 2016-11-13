4 Middle Eastern Dishes You Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Brush a 9-inch-square baking dish or an 11-by-7-inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

2. Put the carrots in a heavy saucepan over medium heat and cover with water. Bring the water to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer until the carrots are very tender when squeezed with a pair of tongs, about 25 minutes. Drain.

3. Combine the carrots and 1 tablespoon of the brown butter in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and puree until very smooth. You should have about 2 cups.

4. Combine the onion, bell pepper, and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat and sweat the vegetables until they are soft and translucent but not brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in the paprika and the tomato paste. Stir in 2 cups of the carrot puree and cook until heated, 3 to 5 minutes. Lower the heat to low and stir in the bulgur wheat.

5. Remove from the heat, cover, and set aside for 15 minutes. The mixture should be soft, like dough. Season with salt and pepper to taste and stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons of brown butter. Stir the dough vigorously with a wooden spoon for about 5 minutes, until the dough is soft and very smooth. The goal is to get the mixture as smooth and creamy as possible. Set aside to cool.

6. In a saute pan over medium heat, sweat the chard with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until it wilts, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons water to the pan to lower the heat, cover, and steam the chard for 1 minute. Stir in the garlic, raisins, and pine nuts and cook until the chard is tender and all the water has evaporated from the pan, 4 to 6 minutes. Season with salt to taste.

7. Place half the carrot kibbeh in the prepared pan. Using your hands, press it into the pan, forming an even layer all the way to the edges. Use a little olive oil on your hands if it's sticking. Distribute the yogurt as evenly as possible by dolloping it in the middle and spreading it out to the sides. Top with the chard filling and then press the rest of the carrot bulgur mixture onto the top by flattening some in your hands and laying it over the filling. You can roll any edges over and press them into the top piece, sealing the pie by pressing it all together.

8. Bake until it rises a little and is hot all the way through, about 30 minutes. Set aside to cool for 15 minutes. Cut into 10 to 12 equal portions.

COOK'S NOTE: The carrot puree can be made up to 3 days ahead so that the assembly goes faster. This is delicious as is or served with labneh.