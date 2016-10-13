Why You Need Pumpkin Seed Butter In Your Life + How To Make It
Although I tend to favor peanut butter over many other spreads (or most other foods, for that matter), I also love eating seed butters to obtain more variety in flavor and nutrients.
Tahini is a definite winner for savory food combinations, and I have grown to love using sunflower seed butter similarly to how I would use peanut butter. After recently snacking on some pumpkin seeds, I had the deliciously "crazy" idea to turn them into pumpkin seed butter!
Flavor aside, pumpkin seeds have an impressive nutrient profile: They're packed with protein, fiber, heart-healthy omega-3 fats, vitamin E, B vitamins, magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, copper, tryptophan, and immune-boosting antioxidants that have been shown to promote everything from optimal cardiovascular and liver health, to strong hair, to insomnia prevention.
The following recipe is just about as simple as it gets. All you really need is pumpkin seeds and a food processor, but the addition of a few extra ingredients like maple syrup and cinnamon add delicious flavor notes that are comforting and just perfect for fall!
I often use raw and sprouted pumpkin seeds for optimal digestion and nutrient absorption, but I also enjoy using roasted pumpkin seeds when I am craving that palatable roasted flavor. This spread is delicious served on toast with fresh fruit or jam, stirred into oatmeal, or paired with bananas, gooey dates, or even sweet potatoes! The possibilities are endless. Enjoy!
Pumpkin Seed Butter
Ingredients
- 2 cups pumpkin seeds (either raw and sprouted or roasted)
Optional add-ins
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
Preparation
1. Add pumpkin seeds to the bowl of a food processor and process about 5 minutes, stopping a few times to scrape down the bowl, until a smooth and spreadable consistency is formed (after a few minutes it will form a fine meal, and then after a few more it will transform into a butter).
2. If desired, add in the maple syrup, coconut oil, cinnamon, and salt, and process a few more seconds, until everything is combined and smooth.
Enjoy on toast, in oatmeal, or with bananas, dates, sweet potatoes, or whatever your heart desires! Store in a sealed container or mason jar in the refrigerator.
