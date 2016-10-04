mindbodygreen

Close Ad
How To Stop Leaky Gut Before It Starts

How To Stop Leaky Gut Before It Starts

mindbodygreen
Written by mindbodygreen
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 4, 2016

We’re sharing the best moments from #revitalize2016, our premier event bringing together wellness leaders and inspiring people. Want to get even more of the action?  Check out the full talks here.  

Dr. David Perlmutter, author of Grain Brain and a board-certified neurologist, explains that while gluten itself isn't a threat to the microbiome, research done at Harvard last year shows that it increases gut permeability for everyone, whether you have celiac disease, are gluten-intolerant, or neither. Watch the interview with mindbodygreen Founder and CEO Jason Wachob to learn what really causes leaky gut and why it's an issue for everyone.

Dr. Perlmutter is a trusted source when it comes to gut health. In his most recent book, Brain Maker, he dives deeper into how the food we eat affects our gut health and subsequently, our neurology. With degenerative and cognitive-based diseases on the rise from autism and ADHD in children to Parkison's and Alzheimer's in adults, uncovering the nuances in the relationship between the brain and the gut has never been more important. In line with his mission to approach neurological disorders with preventative medicine, Dr. Perlmutter has developed practical plans that help the inflammatory response in the body in his books.

Watch Dr. Perlmutter’s full-length talk right here.

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
mindbodygreen
mindbodygreen

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Our Forests Have Microbiomes & Your Gut Health Depends On It, Says An MD

Jason Wachob
Our Forests Have Microbiomes & Your Gut Health Depends On It, Says An MD
Recipes

Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix With This MD-Approved Breakfast Quinoa Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix With This MD-Approved Breakfast Quinoa Recipe
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Personal Growth

Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style

Abby Moore
Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style
Routines

Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group

Helen Phelan
Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group
Climate Change

The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recovery

Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise

Abby Moore
Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise
Beauty

Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older

Alexandra Engler
Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older
Integrative Health

The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation

Jamie Schneider
The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation
Spirituality

Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle

The AstroTwins
Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle
Mental Health

This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities

Eudene Harry, M.D.
This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities
Recipes

This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens

Eliza Sullivan
This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26771/how-to-stop-leaky-gut-before-it-starts.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!