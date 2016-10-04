How To Stop Leaky Gut Before It Starts

Dr. David Perlmutter, author of Grain Brain and a board-certified neurologist, explains that while gluten itself isn't a threat to the microbiome, research done at Harvard last year shows that it increases gut permeability for everyone, whether you have celiac disease, are gluten-intolerant, or neither. Watch the interview with mindbodygreen Founder and CEO Jason Wachob to learn what really causes leaky gut and why it's an issue for everyone.

Dr. Perlmutter is a trusted source when it comes to gut health. In his most recent book, Brain Maker, he dives deeper into how the food we eat affects our gut health and subsequently, our neurology. With degenerative and cognitive-based diseases on the rise from autism and ADHD in children to Parkison's and Alzheimer's in adults, uncovering the nuances in the relationship between the brain and the gut has never been more important. In line with his mission to approach neurological disorders with preventative medicine, Dr. Perlmutter has developed practical plans that help the inflammatory response in the body in his books.