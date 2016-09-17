This Is A Must-Watch: Debuting HEALERS, mbg's First Original Documentary Series

It's time to add mindbodygreen's first-ever original documentary series, HEALERS, to your queue.

Produced by award-winning filmmaker Daryl Wein of Lola Versus, Breaking Upwards, and Consumed, mbg's HEALERS will uncover what exactly it means to be a healer in the 21st century. We'll take a glimpse into the private lives of medicinal masters from different parts of the world, and learn their top mind, body, and soul insights.

Our first episode dives into the spiritually infused world of Shaman Durek — a third-generation shaman based in Los Angeles. After a life-altering medical emergency left Durek technically dead, he was inspired to take on the medicine of his ancestors and is now the shaman that celebrities call on for otherworldly guidance. You're going to want to hear what he has to say on all things life, love, and spirituality in this revealing new profile.