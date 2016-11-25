mindbodygreen

Close banner

Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney

Jessica Sepel
mgb Class Instructor & Nutritionist By Jessica Sepel
mgb Class Instructor & Nutritionist
Jessica Sepel is nutritionist and health expert who specializes in disordered eating.
Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney

Photo by mbg creative

November 25, 2016

It’s true what you’ve heard about Sydney being several cities in one. Here, dazzling beaches stretch into wild bushland, and seemingly everywhere has a spectacular view of blue water or lush greenery. From the farmers market to the legendary cafes, the city with an easy-breezy vibe has food to rival any in the world and is at the forefront of cutting-edge wellness trends.

Jessica Sepel is the Sydney nutritionist, author, health blogger, and wellness coach with a cult global following. You may recognize her from her beautiful recipesshe is the beloved voice of very active Facebook and Instagram profiles featuring daily food inspiration and health mantras. Check out her mbg class, How To Stop Dieting & Learn To Eat Intuitively, here.

 Here, her wellness guide to Sydney. Ready, set, go!

I'm so excited to share with you my Sydney Wellness Guide—I feel like I'm living in the hub of the booming health world. With so many up-and-coming healthy places—cafés, restaurants, holistic treatments, and fitness options—we are spoiled for choice here in Sydney! These are my personal favorite healthy spots. I hope you enjoy!

Cafés & Restaurants

Article continues below

Alexandria

Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney

Photo: Jessica Sepel

Bread & Circus has amazing whole food salads that change every day, using the freshest seasonal ingredients. I also love their vibrant and healthy breakfast options—generous fruit platters and grain-free banana pancakes.

Bondi

Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney

Photo: Jessica Sepel

Lox, Stock & Barrel is a local favorite of mine—great for an easy lunch with a buzzing atmosphere! The roast pumpkin salad with quinoa and a miso-sesame dressing is my go-to. I love their healthy options—they really cater to a healthy diet and are open for dinner, too (order the Turkish-style eggplant with quinoa and mixed nuts—you will not be disappointed!).

Porch & Parlour is divine for healthy breakfast bowls, sautéed greens, dukkah eggs, and delicious sprouted toast. There's no better place to enjoy an almond milk latte overlooking beautiful Bondi Beach.

Acai Brothers has the best Açai bowls in Sydney. Period.

Go to Sefa Kitchen for beautiful Middle Eastern homemade whole foods. I love the slow-roasted lamb, Brussels sprouts, and pumpkin.

The Health Emporium is a gem of a health food shop and take-away food bar all in one. Their Green Goddess Smoothie is to die for!

Article continues below

North Bondi

Bondi Wholefoods is another Eastern Suburb gem. I adore their breakfasts—especially their paleo bread with eggs, sautéed kale, and avocado. Their lunch salads are a great take-away option too.

Enmore

For any vegetarians or vegans out there—you must visit Sadhana's Kitchen. Incredible, inventive vegan options and show-stopping Cocowhip (coconut flesh, whipped and frozen like ice cream, served with their divine raw treats).

Article continues below

Double Bay

Little Jean is my pick for a special Saturday night dinner. They have a delicious produce-driven menu and source all their meat sustainably. Always consistent and great staff. My personal favorite is the salmon with cauliflower and yogurt-tahini dressing.

Surry Hills

Nomad has really good modern Australian cuisine with lots of healthy options—think grilled meats and generous vegetarian sides.

Article continues below

Potts Point

Billy Kwong is my pick for delicious, fresh Cantonese food. Great healthy options and a real focus on local and organically sourced produce.

Juice & Wine

Bronte

Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney

Photo: Jessica Sepel

My favorite juice bar in Sydney is Orchard Street. Amazing raw treats, too. Try their adrenal-healing elixirs or cashew chai. They also have stores in Bondi and Paddington.

Article continues below

Bondi Beach

The Shop & Wine Bar has an amazing organic wine selection.

Health Shops

Scoop Wholefoods is brilliant for all your bulk food needs—I love shopping here before baking. A great range of gluten-free flours, nuts, seeds, superfoods, and chocolate-coated almonds!

About Life is a great wholefood store on a supermarket scale. Everything in there you need for your fridge, pantry, and delicious salad bar for a quick lunch!

Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney

Photo: Jessica Sepel

The Bondi Farmer's Market is held every Saturday. I love to stock up on fresh produce here—organic fruits and vegetables, fresh flowers, incredible freshly baked bread, and brewed chai from the Chai tent.

Dr Earth in Bondi Junction is another great health food store with a great variety of fresh and packaged produce.

Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel is nutritionist and health expert who specializes in disordered eating. She is based...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn How To Stop Dieting & Learn To Eat Intuitively To Achieve Your Happy Weight
Check out How To Stop Dieting
Learn how to stop dieting and start LIVING with Nutritionist & Bestselling Health Author Jessica Sepel.
View the class
Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel is nutritionist and health expert who specializes in...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26478/your-map-to-the-best-healthy-hot-spots-in-sydney.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!