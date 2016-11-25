Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney

It’s true what you’ve heard about Sydney being several cities in one. Here, dazzling beaches stretch into wild bushland, and seemingly everywhere has a spectacular view of blue water or lush greenery. From the farmers market to the legendary cafes, the city with an easy-breezy vibe has food to rival any in the world and is at the forefront of cutting-edge wellness trends.

Jessica Sepel is the Sydney nutritionist, author, health blogger, and wellness coach with a cult global following. You may recognize her from her beautiful recipes—she is the beloved voice of very active Facebook and Instagram profiles featuring daily food inspiration and health mantras. Check out her mbg class, How To Stop Dieting & Learn To Eat Intuitively, here.

Here, her wellness guide to Sydney. Ready, set, go!