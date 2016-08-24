The Foam Rolling Routine You Need For Your Best Workout Ever

You've probably heard about the importance of foam rolling after your workout to get rid of muscle tension and knots.

But did you know that spending a few minutes with your foam roller before your workout is just as important? Yep, your foam roller can be a great tool for sending oxygen to the body, opening up your lungs, and creating space between your shoulder blades and spine.

Check out this pre-workout, two-minute foam rolling routine below and get ready to have your best workout ever.