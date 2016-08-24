mindbodygreen

Close banner

The Foam Rolling Routine You Need For Your Best Workout Ever

Lauren Roxburgh
mbg Class Instructor & Movement Contributor By Lauren Roxburgh
mbg Class Instructor & Movement Contributor
Lauren Roxburgh is an expert on all things fascia, alignment, and movement medicine and regularly works with celebrities, athletes and orthopedic surgeons.
The Foam Rolling Routine You Need For Your Best Workout Ever

Photo by loroxburgh

August 24, 2016

You've probably heard about the importance of foam rolling after your workout to get rid of muscle tension and knots.

But did you know that spending a few minutes with your foam roller before your workout is just as important? Yep, your foam roller can be a great tool for sending oxygen to the body, opening up your lungs, and creating space between your shoulder blades and spine.

Check out this pre-workout, two-minute foam rolling routine below and get ready to have your best workout ever.

Lauren Roxburgh
Lauren Roxburgh
Lauren Roxburgh is an author, educator, and speaker, frequently dubbed “The Body Whisperer." She is...
Read More
More from the author:
Get Rid Of Tension In Your Neck, Back, Hips & More With Simple Foam Rolling Exercises
Check out Foam Rolling Exercises
Learn how to incorporate foam rolling into your daily routine, and all about how fascia affects our alignment, posture and general wellbeing.
View the class
Lauren Roxburgh
Lauren Roxburgh
Lauren Roxburgh is an author, educator, and speaker, frequently dubbed...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recovery

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back

Sarah Regan
A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back
Routines

Have Hip Pain? Here Are The 10 Best Yoga Poses To Ease Achy Hips

Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
Have Hip Pain? Here Are The 10 Best Yoga Poses To Ease Achy Hips
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26286/the-foam-rolling-routine-you-need-for-your-best-workout-ever.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!