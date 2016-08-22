mindbodygreen

Can't Sleep? Try This Foam Rolling Routine

Lauren Roxburgh
mbg Class Instructor & Movement Contributor By Lauren Roxburgh
mbg Class Instructor & Movement Contributor
Lauren Roxburgh is an expert on all things fascia, alignment, and movement medicine and regularly works with celebrities, athletes and orthopedic surgeons.
Photo by Lauren Roxburgh

August 22, 2016

Even if you take all the right steps to get enough sleep, from turning off electronics an hour before bedtime to avoiding alcohol late at night, sleep isn't always easy.

Whether you're feeling anxious or had coffee too late in the day, it often seems like sleep is the first thing to go out the window—which isn't great, since sleep is super important for our mental, physical, and emotional health.

If you're sick of sleepless nights, check out Lauren Roxburgh's short foam-rolling routine for better sleep.

Happy snoozing!

