Bulletproof Ice Cream? Yeah, It's A Thing. Here's A Recipe To Make Your Own
This recipe below for "Get Some" Ice Cream applies the principles of Bulletproof coffee to everyone's favorite creamy frozen treat.
You can find it at both Bulletproof Coffee locations (Santa Monica and the new Downtown LA shop) in seasonal variations including sweet potato, coffee, chocolate, and vanilla.
Bulletproof "Get Some" Ice Cream
Ingredients
- 4 whole eggs (pastured, of course)
- 4 yolks (in addition to the whole eggs above)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 gram vitamin C (ascorbic acid) or 10 drops apple cider vinegar or lime juice
- 100 grams (7 tablespoons) grass-fed butter
- 100 grams (7 tablespoons) coconut oil
- 50 grams (3 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons) XCT oil (important for consistency)
- 80 grams (5½ tablespoons) xylitol or erythritol (or more to taste — you can add up to 160 grams if you want)
- About 100 grams water or ice (just under ½ cup; add less than you think you need, then increase the amount)
Preparation
1. Blend everything except the water/ice in a blender. It takes a while to get the butter blended into perfect creaminess.
2. Add water or ice and blend some more until well-blended. Ideally, you want a yogurt-like consistency for creamy ice cream, or add more water for a firmer, icier texture.
3. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and turn it on.
