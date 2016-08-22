Savory Breakfast Ideas For When You're Over Fruity Smoothie Bowls

Get out of a sweet breakfast rut with these quick and easy ideas.

Hang on to your hats, people. This recipe may strike you as a little strange, but do as I did when my friend Liz told me about her savory breakfast bowls: Don't knock it till you try it.

If you consider that much of the world eats yogurt with salt and spices (think Indian raita and Greek tzatziki), you'll realize that we're just a little late to the game. The yogurt here is perfumed with lemon zest and topped with creamy avocado and toasted almonds. Talk about healthy fats!

It's not a big breakfast but delivers a nutrient-dense package that will have everyone bright-eyed and bushy-tailed all morning long.