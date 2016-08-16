3 Foods That Are Better Spiralized

Preparation

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the cauliflower and cook until easily pierced with a fork, about 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a food processor. Add the garlic powder, nutritional yeast, broth, and oregano. Season with salt and black pepper and pulse until creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the sweet potato noodles and season with salt and black pepper. Cook for about 7 minutes or until al dente. Remove from the pan and set aside.

3. Immediately add the artichokes to the skillet and season with salt and black pepper. Cook for 3 minutes or until warmed through. Add the garlic and spinach and cook for 3 minutes or until fragrant and just wilted. Return the sweet potato noodles to the skillet and pour over the cauliflower sauce. Toss to combine thoroughly.

4. Divide among four plates and garnish with the red pepper flakes.