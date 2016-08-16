mindbodygreen

3 Foods That Are Better Spiralized

Ali Maffucci
Written by Ali Maffucci
Photo by Evan Sung

August 16, 2016

Ali Maffucci is the queen of spiralizing. In her new book, Inspiralize Everything, she gets creative about which vegetables and fruits you can spruce up with your handy spiralizer. Here are three recipes that will have you thinking outside the zucchini for maximum deliciousness.

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Sweet Potato Pasta

Ingredients

  • 1 medium head cauliflower, chopped into florets
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • ½ cup low-sodium vegetable broth
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, spiralized with blade c, noodles trimmed
  • 1 (13.75-ounce) can halved artichoke hearts, drained and patted dry
  • 1 garlic clove, sliced
  • 4 cups spinach
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Preparation

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the cauliflower and cook until easily pierced with a fork, about 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a food processor. Add the garlic powder, nutritional yeast, broth, and oregano. Season with salt and black pepper and pulse until creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the sweet potato noodles and season with salt and black pepper. Cook for about 7 minutes or until al dente. Remove from the pan and set aside.

3. Immediately add the artichokes to the skillet and season with salt and black pepper. Cook for 3 minutes or until warmed through. Add the garlic and spinach and cook for 3 minutes or until fragrant and just wilted. Return the sweet potato noodles to the skillet and pour over the cauliflower sauce. Toss to combine thoroughly.

4. Divide among four plates and garnish with the red pepper flakes.

Grilled Halloumi, Lentils, and Arugula With Roasted Fennel + Pear Noodles

3 Foods That Are Better Spiralized

Photo by Evan Sung

Ingredients

  • 1 fennel bulb, chopped into wedges
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 cup lentils, rinsed
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 ounces halloumi cheese, cut into 2-inch-long slices, about ¼ inch thick
  • 1 Bosc pear
  • 5 cups baby arugula

Ingredients for the dressing

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, toss together the fennel, olive oil, vinegar, and garlic powder. Transfer the wedges to the prepared baking sheet, season with salt and pepper, and bake for 30 minutes, flipping once halfway through, until the fennel begins to caramelize on the edges.

3. Meanwhile, place the lentils in a medium pot and add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25 minutes or until tender. Drain, pat dry, and set aside.

4. While the lentils simmer, make the dressing. Whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing in a large bowl.

5. Heat a grill pan or large skillet over medium-high heat and coat with cooking spray. When water flicked onto the pan sizzles, add the halloumi and grill for 2 to 3 minutes per side or until lightly charred and marks appear. Transfer to a plate.

Greek Cucumber Noodle Salad

3 Foods That Are Better Spiralized

Photo by Evan Sung

Ingredients for the dressing

  • 1½ teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes

Ingredients

  • 2 seedless cucumbers, spiralized with blade c, noodles trimmed and patted dry
  • ½ cup diced red onion
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup packed baby spinach
  • ⅓ cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • ½ cup diced red bell pepper
  • ¼ cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1. Make the dressing. In a large bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your preferences.

2. Add all the ingredients for the cucumber salad to the bowl with the dressing and toss to combine.

Recipes excerpted from Inspiralize Everything.

