Raw Superfood Cookies That Actually Taste Like Oreos

Rebecca Jacobs
Written by Rebecca Jacobs
Raw Superfood Cookies That Actually Taste Like Oreos

Photo by Rebecca Jacobs

August 12, 2016

If you're anything like me, growing up, Oreos were a staple packed-lunch snack.

Oreos were by far my favorite cookie … until I learned all that I know about health and nutrition, of course. They have been a thing of the past for me for many years, and I have to admit there are times I could go for an Oreo dunked in some milk.

I realized that an Oreo-free life was unacceptable to me, so I got creative and created a raw, no-bake Oreo with superfoods.

Superfoods with dessert? Yup, that's right, and it's delicious!

If you're craving a sweet treat without a bunch of weird additives, try making this simple recipe. I promise you will not be disappointed.

This cookie tastes like the real deal while packing a healthy punch of fiber from oat flour, adding some healthy fats with coconut, and loveable cocoa powder gives these cookies a rich and decadent flavor.

Want to know what the hidden superfood is? Surprise, there's actually flaxseeds in this recipe — and they are completely undetectable!

So go ahead and make your double-stack Oreo, dunk it in some almond milk, and enjoy. Nutritionist-approved.

Superfood No-Bake Oreos

(Raw, Gluten-Free, and Dairy-Free)

Makes 5 cookie sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1 cup gluten-free oat flour (You can make your own by using a coffee grinder to grind up gluten-free rolled oats.)
  • ¼ cup raw cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds
  • 6 pitted dates (soaked in hot water for 20 minutes)
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons raw honey
  • 1 small pinch of sea salt

Filling ingredients

  • 1 can full-fat coconut milk refrigerated overnight
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Preparation

1. Start by lining a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Next, add the pitted dates into a bowl with hot water, and let them soak for 20 minutes to soften.

2. While the dates are soaking, add the oat flour, cocoa powder, ground flaxseeds, vanilla, coconut oil, honey, and sea salt to the base of a food processor. After the dates have soaked, add them to the mix as well.

3. Process the ingredients until the mixture comes together. Don't worry: It's supposed to be crumbly!

4. Scoop the mixture onto the baking sheet with parchment paper, and press down to flatten using another piece of parchment paper if needed. You will want to flatten the mixture as much as you can. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes to harden.

5. While the dough is freezing, start to make the filling by adding only the solid part of the coconut milk to the base of your food processor (reserving the leftover liquid for future smoothies or other recipes). Add in the vanilla and maple syrup, and blend until a whipped-cream texture forms. Set in the fridge.

6. Once the cookie mix has hardened, use a cookie cutter to cut out 10 rounds. Spread half of each cookie with a liberal amount of the coconut filling. Stack another cookie half on top to make a cookie sandwich.

7. Enjoy right away and store the leftovers in the fridge.

Rebecca Jacobs
Rebecca Jacobs
Rebecca Jacobs N.C is a Holistic Nutritionist, owner of HolisticBalance Nutrition. Rebecca specializes in digestive health, weight loss, and using dietary modifications to help anxiety....

