Raw Superfood Cookies That Actually Taste Like Oreos

If you're anything like me, growing up, Oreos were a staple packed-lunch snack.

Oreos were by far my favorite cookie … until I learned all that I know about health and nutrition, of course. They have been a thing of the past for me for many years, and I have to admit there are times I could go for an Oreo dunked in some milk.

I realized that an Oreo-free life was unacceptable to me, so I got creative and created a raw, no-bake Oreo with superfoods.

Superfoods with dessert? Yup, that's right, and it's delicious!

If you're craving a sweet treat without a bunch of weird additives, try making this simple recipe. I promise you will not be disappointed.

This cookie tastes like the real deal while packing a healthy punch of fiber from oat flour, adding some healthy fats with coconut, and loveable cocoa powder gives these cookies a rich and decadent flavor.

Want to know what the hidden superfood is? Surprise, there's actually flaxseeds in this recipe — and they are completely undetectable!

So go ahead and make your double-stack Oreo, dunk it in some almond milk, and enjoy. Nutritionist-approved.