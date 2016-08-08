4 Breakfast Mistakes Everyone Makes + What To Eat Instead: A Doctor Explains

Whether it's your favorite meal of the day or the one you care about the least, breakfast is your chance to front-load your system with the vitamins and nutrients you need to power through the day. Do it wrong, however, and you'll be a nutritionally compromised zombie — sleepy, hungry, moody, and ill-equipped to tackle the day.

And, unfortunately, most people are doing it wrong, filling up on junky, low-fuel, high-sugar breakfasts that give rise to hunger pangs, mood swings, and cravings before they even get to the office.

Sound familiar? Don't worry. I've put together a list of the most common breakfast mistakes to avoid — plus a bunch of energizing, healthy breakfast solutions to start your day off right: