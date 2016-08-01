Why This Professional Skydiver Does Yoga After Every Single Workout

For most of us, sky diving sounds absolutely terrifying.

But for Jeff Provenzano, it's not exactly the biggest deal—it's his job. Provenzano is a professional sky diver, which means he's flying through the air multiple times per week.

When Provenzano stopped by the mbg office, we were all pretty in awe of him. After all, the guy is super confident jumping out of planes and can basically land anywhere.

Before he left, we decided to ask him a few questions to learn more about how he sky-dives with so much grace and confidence.

Here's what he had to say.