Simple Ways To Invest In Your Health For Total #Wellth

Organic food and products cost more because they’re harder to grow and make. It’s really that simple! There’s a fee to become certified organic, but that’s not the biggest hurdle. Organic farmers have lower crop yields and smaller crops, and have to manage pests with time-consuming, natural methods like crop rotation, interplanting, and the use of ladybugs, rather than simply spraying a plant with toxic pesticides. Animals raised by organic standards are fed higher quality food, handled more humanely, and grow more slowly without growth hormones—a more expensive way to raise animals.

As for the products you use on your skin and at home, I can tell you that my jaw sometimes falls slack when I see the cost of our raw materials. Don’t believe me? Google “organic rose otto essential oil” and check out the price for one little ounce. (When you’re recovered from fainting, keep reading.) In order to grow our company without compromising quality, we have to pass some of that cost to our customers, or we will end up as a failed business with a huge heart that did not make meaningful change for people and the planet. We don’t want that.

There are so many ways to choose health – diet, exercise, cleaning products, personal care, meditation – and there’s a cost spectrum in each category. Here are some inexpensive ways to maximize wellness!