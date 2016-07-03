How To Use Feng Shui To Manifest Prosperity & Abundance

For thousands of years, feng shui has preached the idea that the outside of life reflects the inside. Your home reflects you. If it's disorganized, your thoughts likely are, too. If your finances are haywire, your emotions may mirror that energetic disarray.

We might not be able to always recognize our internal barriers, because it's easier to see life's complications as random circumstances. But, when you're dealing with long-term issues that don't seem to change, it pays to look at yourself as the ultimate creator of your environment and your life. This will empower you to make the kind of game-changing shifts that will bring you abundance.

Here are a few ways to use feng shui principles to achieve a more prosperous life, inside and out: