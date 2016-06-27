A Tom- & Gisele-Approved Meal Plan (Yes, Including Dessert!)

As we all know by now, celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen adhere to a famously strict diet: no white sugar, white flour, MSG, coffee, caffeine, olive oil, iodized salt, fungus, dairy, or nightshade vegetables (e.g. tomatoes, eggplants, peppers). The result? Well, she's arguably the greatest supermodel of all time, and he's arguably the best quarterback of all time, so...

They even indulge in dessert—but in the cleanest manner possible, of course. As we know from Brady's cookbook, they eat avocado ice cream, and, as a sneak peek into their freezer reveals, Yasso Greek yogurt bars, to satisfy their sweet tooth (teeth?).

If you're looking to be a bit more like Tom and/or Gisele (and I mean, who doesn't?), consider taking some pages from their playbook—or, rather, menu: