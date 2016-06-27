mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

A Tom- & Gisele-Approved Meal Plan (Yes, Including Dessert!)

Emi Boscamp
MBG Editorial By Emi Boscamp
Tom Brady and Gisele

Image by mbg Creative x Michael Loccisano / Getty

June 27, 2016 — 12:34 PM

As we all know by now, celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen adhere to a famously strict diet: no white sugar, white flour, MSG, coffee, caffeine, olive oil, iodized salt, fungus, dairy, or nightshade vegetables (e.g. tomatoes, eggplants, peppers). The result? Well, she's arguably the greatest supermodel of all time, and he's arguably the best quarterback of all time, so...

They even indulge in dessert—but in the cleanest manner possible, of course. As we know from Brady's cookbook, they eat avocado ice cream, and, as a sneak peek into their freezer reveals, Yasso Greek yogurt bars, to satisfy their sweet tooth (teeth?).

If you're looking to be a bit more like Tom and/or Gisele (and I mean, who doesn't?), consider taking some pages from their playbook—or, rather, menu:

Pre-breakfast: Warm water & lemon

Image by Clique Images / Stocksy

Article continues below

Breakfast: Green juice

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Lunch: Vegetable-quinoa plate

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

Article continues below

Snack: Fruit board

Image by Carmen Martínez Palma / Stocksy

Other options include raw granola, raw chocolate chip cookies, veggie sushi (brown rice, avocado, carrot, cucumber, and a ponzu sauce, which is uzu and tamari) and fruit rolls made from from bananas, pineapple, and spirulina.

Dinner: Your favorite cuisine

Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

Gisele's might be Korean. Just make sure your meal is super vegetable-forward. Maybe include some fermented foods, too (Gisele likes kimchi). Eighty percent of what they eat is vegetables and whole grains—brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic beef, chicken, fish (mostly wild salmon), and duck from time to time.

Article continues below

Dessert: Frozen yogurt bars or avocado ice cream

oat milk Ice cream cones

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Above all, everything should be organic, local, and in-season. Easy peasy, right?

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp MBG Editorial
Emi Boscamp received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University. She's a writer living in Manhattan and enjoys cooking, eating, traveling, and writing...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25669/a-tom-giseleapproved-meal-plan-yes-including-dessert.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!