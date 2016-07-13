mindbodygreen

Green Smoothies That Heal The Gut & Boost Energy

Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
Abigail Hopkins is a Registered Nurse, culinary nutrition expert, and co-founder of That Clean Life.

Photo by Abigail Keeso

The summer months are here, which means it's finally time to trade in that morning oatmeal for a refreshing smoothie. I love smoothies because they're easy to take with you on-the-go and you can pack so much nutrition into a single glass.

Over the years, I have made a lot of smoothies, some good, and some downright nasty. Along the way, I've learned two key secrets for ensuring the perfect smoothie every time:

1. Blend really well.

I highly recommend a high-powered blender. Be patient and give it time to completely liquefy. Nobody likes clumps in their smoothie.

2. Keep it simple.

Don't go overboard with ingredients. Keep it simple. The more you add, the more complex the taste and texture becomes. I like to pick a fruit, a vegetable, a fat, and a protein then add a liquid like water or almond milk.

Here are the three smoothies I will be rotating through my meal plans this summer. Each of these recipes makes two servings and the extra will keep well in the fridge.

They each take five minutes or less to make and will keep you feeling full and energized for hours on end. Bottoms up!

Gut-Healing Green Smoothie

Gut health is so important for your overall health. That is why I've created the ultimate gut-healing smoothie in which every ingredient will help get that belly feeling awesome.

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2½ cups water
  • 2 cups kale leaves
  • ½ avocado
  • 1 banana (frozen)
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds
  • 4 tablespoons hemp seeds

Preparation

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend on high until smooth and creamy. Divide into glasses and enjoy!

Detox Green Smoothie

Image by Nadine Greef / Stocksy

This one is for the days you are just craving something super-green and nutrient-dense. Perfect for when you've had a late night out.

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 4 cups kale leaves
  • 1 cucumber (chopped)
  • 1 lemon (juiced)
  • 2 pears (peeled and chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon ginger (peeled and grated)
  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
  • 1½ cups water or almond milk
  • 5 ice cubes

Preparation

Add all ingredients to the blender. Blend on high until smooth. Divide into glasses and enjoy.

Post-Workout Green Smoothie

Green keto smoothie with matcha and mint

Image by mbg Creative

This one is my go-to after a hard sweat session. This smoothie will help you recover with a hefty dose of protein and feel re-energized with a healthy dose of fat. The avocado and banana combo makes it so creamy and delicious!

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2 scoops protein powder
  • 2 cups cold water or almond milk
  • ½ avocado
  • 1 banana (frozen)
  • 2 cups baby spinach

Preparation

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend on high until smooth and creamy. Divide into glasses and enjoy.

