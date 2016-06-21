mindbodygreen

Kathryn Budig's Ultimate Kale Salad

Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher By Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author. She she trained at Yogaworks in Los Angeles under Maty Ezraty and Chuck Miller.
Photo by Lesley Unruh

June 21, 2016

This post is part of a series by Kathryn Budig, intended to serve as a primer on loving yourself just as you are and living with intention and purpose. Each day this week, we’ll post one article offering the foundational elements you need to eat, breathe, and live better. When you’re ready to take the next step, check out Kathryn’s course: Aim True: A 21-Day Journey to Find Your Purpose, Ignite Your Passion, and Love Yourself.

This salad was love and slobber at first Instagram picture. A friend posted a picture of herself enjoying this salad and I was the first to message for more details.

It's full of nutrients (all hail kale) and provides a spectrum of colors and mini flavor bombs. Even the most committed meat eaters will devour this baby.

Kick-Ass Kale Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons agave nectar
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • sea salad
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 bunch lacinato kale, roughly chopped
  • 1 (3.5-ounce) jar capers, drained
  • 1/4 cup lemon-infused extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 preserved lemon, chopped
  • 1/4 cups white wine vinegar
  • 1 shallot, finely sliced
  • 1/4 cup grated raw parmesan

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Toss the carrots with the agave, paprika, 1 tablespoon sea salt, and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Spread the mixture on a cookie sheet and roast for 30 minutes.

2. Massage the chopped kale with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and a dusting of sea salt. Set it aside. (It's good to let the kale sit in the oil for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.)

3. Warm the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the capers and dust them lightly with sea salt. Fry, stirring often, for about 5 minutes.

4. In a bowl, whisk together the lemon olive oil, preserved lemon, vinegar, shallot, and salt to taste. Place the kale in a serving bowl and add the roasted carrot, fried capers, and sliced onion; toss to mix. Top the salad with the dressing, transfer it to individual salad bowls, and sprinkle with the raw parm.

