Kathryn Budig's Ultimate Kale Salad
This salad was love and slobber at first Instagram picture. A friend posted a picture of herself enjoying this salad and I was the first to message for more details.
It's full of nutrients (all hail kale) and provides a spectrum of colors and mini flavor bombs. Even the most committed meat eaters will devour this baby.
Kick-Ass Kale Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 tablespoons agave nectar
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- sea salad
- 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 bunch lacinato kale, roughly chopped
- 1 (3.5-ounce) jar capers, drained
- 1/4 cup lemon-infused extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 preserved lemon, chopped
- 1/4 cups white wine vinegar
- 1 shallot, finely sliced
- 1/4 cup grated raw parmesan
Preparation
1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Toss the carrots with the agave, paprika, 1 tablespoon sea salt, and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Spread the mixture on a cookie sheet and roast for 30 minutes.
2. Massage the chopped kale with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and a dusting of sea salt. Set it aside. (It's good to let the kale sit in the oil for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.)
3. Warm the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the capers and dust them lightly with sea salt. Fry, stirring often, for about 5 minutes.
4. In a bowl, whisk together the lemon olive oil, preserved lemon, vinegar, shallot, and salt to taste. Place the kale in a serving bowl and add the roasted carrot, fried capers, and sliced onion; toss to mix. Top the salad with the dressing, transfer it to individual salad bowls, and sprinkle with the raw parm.