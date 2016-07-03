The EWG Warns Against Using Natural Bug Spray This Summer. Here's Why

U.S. public health officials have issued a grim new warning—mosquitoes of the type that transmit the deadly Zika virus are present in about 30 states across the nation—not 12 as originally thought.

As the Zika crisis widens, EWG's advice to Americans, especially to women who are pregnant or may become pregnant, is this: Cover up, pay careful attention to the CDC's Zika travel warnings, and use bug repellents most likely to drive away Aedes species mosquitoes, suspected to be the primary carriers of the Zika virus.

However, beware of marketing claims that promise 100 percent protection. No bug repellent or chemical-infused clothing can credibly guarantee to fend off all mosquitoes, but some repellents are better than others.

In a new analysis, EWG scientists have ranked repellents in order of effectiveness: