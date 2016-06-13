3 Common Mistakes To Avoid If You're Going Meat-Free

Whether you have decided to go vegetarian for the animals, the environment, to achieve weight loss, to improve your overall health, or for all of the above reasons—congratulations!

No matter how you slice it, you made the right choice. Consuming a diet rich in fruits and vegetables greatly affects every aspect of existence as we know it.

The unfortunate news is that the transition to vegetarianism isn't always stress-free. The good news is that this article will prevent you from sabotaging your own good intentions. You will learn how to avoid making the three most common mistakes that are rampant among those new to the plant-based lifestyle.

Many new vegetarians feel like fish out of water. The early days are all about figuring out how to live life again. What to order at restaurants, what to prepare for lunch during the workweek, what to eat while on the road, relearning how to shop for groceries, etc. When eliminating meat from your diet, everything must be considered from a new perspective.

Going vegetarian has a unique way of making you realize just how much of your life is actually affected by food.

Personally, I found the transition to be a fun and exciting challenge. I loved experimenting in the kitchen with my new vegetarian cookbook. And scouring the aisles for a slew of “healthy” pre-made veggie meal alternatives. Although I had my fun, I hit many roadblocks on my journey toward health and wellness.