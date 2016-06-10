You Can Rewire Your Brain For Better Health. Here's How

It enhances the brain’s ability to reorganize itself, especially in the prefrontal cortex—the seat of meta-awareness—the fundamental aspect of mindfulness and self-awareness on every level. It regulates complex cognitive behavior, personality expression, decision-making and social behaviors. It orchestrates thoughts and actions in accordance with internal goals.

Meditation can also shrink the amygdala, which is the reptilian part of our brain. These changes in the amygdala are correlated with a reduction in stress, since the amygdala is responsible for anxiety, fear, and stress, decreasing biological biomarkers associated with stress (i.e., cortisol). A smaller amygdala can also help to reduce symptoms of PTSD and trauma.

Dr. J. David Creswell found that people who regularly practice mindfulness mediation, defined as an open and receptive nonjudgmental awareness of the present experience, not only showed more activity or communication among the portions of the brain that processed stress-related reactions and other areas related to focus and calm but showed lower levels of unhealthy inflammation.