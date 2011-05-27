Beat the Heat with Raw Juice Popsicles

Whether you're searching for healthy summer treats for your kids or want to feel like a kid yourself, nothing beats the heat like an ice-cold popsicle on a humid day. This summer, pass up artificially colored and sweetened desserts from the grocery store freezer and make your own raw juice popsicles. They’re easy to whip up and a fun way to keep the whole family healthy, happy and hydrated through the dog days of summer.

Start by investing in some inexpensive popsicle molds. We like Tovolo's shooting star and rocket-shaped molds, which have a built-in drip guard to keep hands from getting sticky. Best of all, these molds are BPA-free.

The easiest and most hydrating popsicle is one made from fresh watermelons, which are 92% water and only 6% sugar. Just juice or blend one small seedless watermelon. A juicer will remove pulp and give you pure juice, while a blender will give you a thicker consistency. Either works for popsicles.

If you like, mix it up by tossing sliced grapes or cherries into each mold. Then pour the juice into the molds, attach the handles and freeze for around 8 hours.

Experiment with different flavors and textures. We like these combinations: