mindbodygreen

Close Ad

Cilantro Sangria Slushie + 5 More Herb-Infused Cocktails You Need This Spring

Tara Mackey
Written by Tara Mackey
Cilantro Sangria Slushie + 5 More Herb-Infused Cocktails You Need This Spring

Photo by Stocksy

May 14, 2016

With flowers in bloom and longer, sunnier days taking shape, May is a month for new beginnings. It's also a month for cooling cocktails.

Throwing healing herbs into the mix is a great way to add some health benefits to your springtime spritzer (they offset the alcohol, right?!). Here are six herb-infused cocktails to get you started.

Sit back, put your feet up, and enjoy!

Watermelon Mai Tai

Not only does pineapple mint taste amazing, it also boosts your digestion and strengthens your liver.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup diced watermelon
  • 3 ounces organic rum
  • 1 can coconut juice
  • ½ lemon
  • 1 teaspoon grenadine
  • 8 to 10 pineapple mint leaves

Preparation

1. Chill watermelon in the freezer for 30 minutes.

2. Strip pineapple mint leaves off the sprig.

3. Put all the ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth.

4. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon.

5. Serve very cold in a chilled glass, and garnish with watermelon or lemon slices.

Advertisement

Basil Spring Cocktail

Basil is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, and it contains a unique mix of flavonoids that are amazing for skin.

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces organic vodka
  • Splash of sparkling water
  • 3 to 5 fresh basil leaves
  • Rhubarb, for garnish

Preparation

1. Chop up a few basil leaves.

2. Add basil leaves and vodka to the bottom of a glass, then muddle with a wooden spoon.

3. Fill the glass with ice and top with sparkling water.

4. Garnish with fresh basil and thin ribbons of rhubarb peel.

Advertisement

Blackberry Herb Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces prosecco (or another sparkling white wine)
  • 3 sprigs rosemary
  • 5 to 10 blackberries
  • 1 orange
  • 1 teaspoon organic sugar
  • Flowers, for garnish

1. Line a glass rim with organic sugar.

2. Grind together the blackberries, rosemary, and orange in the bottom of a glass, either using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon.

3. Add prosecco, a splash of water, and some ice cubes, and garnish with flowers.

Advertisement

Pineapple Refresher

Ingredients

  • 3 medium to large basil leaves
  • ¼ lime
  • ¼ cup organic pineapple juice
  • 2 ounces organic gin or vodka
  • 2 ounces club soda

Preparation

1. Grind the basil and lime in the bottom of a glass, either using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon.

2. Add pineapple juice, gin, and ice cubes, and top with club soda.

3. Garnish with a slice of pineapple, lime wedge, or a sprig of basil.

Advertisement

Sangria Slushie

Studies show that cilantro can act as a heavy metal cleanser, so if you’re looking for a natural detox, look no further.

Ingredients

  • 1 bottle sulfite-free white or red wine
  • 1 can coconut water (12 ounces)
  • 2 peaches, blanched, peeled, sliced frozen
  • 2 cups strawberries, sliced frozen
  • 2 sprigs of cilantro

Preparation

1. Combine 2 cups of wine, cilantro, coconut water, and peaches in a blender until smooth.

2. Pour mixture into a medium bowl.

3. Add the strawberries and remaining wine to the blender and puree until smooth.

4. Pour into a chilled glass and garnish with strawberry slices.

5. If the mixtures are too liquidy, add more ice or place them in the freezer until they’re closer to a slushy consistency.

*Feel free to make these in advance and defrost for 15 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Advertisement

Mint Martini

Regular mint is just as healthy as its cousin, pineapple mint. Mint can also be a powerful acne fighter and wrinkle reducer, and it's great at cooling your body, making it the perfect herb to enjoy during warmer months.

Ingredients

  • 2 sprigs organic mint leaves
  • 2 ounces organic vodka
  • Crushed ice
  • 4 sprigs mint, for garnish

Preparation

1. Put 6 to 8 mint leaves and crushed ice in the bottom of a tall glass. Crush the leaves to extract their flavor.

2. Add 2 ounces vodka and shake several times.

3. Strain into a chilled martini glasses and garnish with a small mint sprig.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Tara Mackey
Tara Mackey
Tara Mackey is a blogger, certified lab analyst, soul singer and global motivational speaker. She is the author of Cured By Nature: How to Heal from the Inside and the founder and CEO...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices

Sahara Rose
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices
Integrative Health

Should You Add This Popular Immune-Supporting Herb To Your Routine?

Abby Moore
Should You Add This Popular Immune-Supporting Herb To Your Routine?
Functional Food

A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse

Sahara Rose
A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse
Beauty

Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls

Alexandra Engler
Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls
Integrative Health

5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Abby Moore
5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)
Recipes

It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly

Eliza Sullivan
It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control

Eliza Sullivan
Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control
Sex

Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better
Integrative Health

6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Beauty

No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat

Alexandra Engler
No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat
Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
Integrative Health

How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)

Luke Storey
How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25021/cilantro-sangria-slushie-5-more-herbinfused-cocktails-you-need-this-spring.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!