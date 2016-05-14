Cilantro Sangria Slushie + 5 More Herb-Infused Cocktails You Need This Spring
With flowers in bloom and longer, sunnier days taking shape, May is a month for new beginnings. It's also a month for cooling cocktails.
Throwing healing herbs into the mix is a great way to add some health benefits to your springtime spritzer (they offset the alcohol, right?!). Here are six herb-infused cocktails to get you started.
Sit back, put your feet up, and enjoy!
Watermelon Mai Tai
Not only does pineapple mint taste amazing, it also boosts your digestion and strengthens your liver.
Ingredients
- 1 cup diced watermelon
- 3 ounces organic rum
- 1 can coconut juice
- ½ lemon
- 1 teaspoon grenadine
- 8 to 10 pineapple mint leaves
Preparation
1. Chill watermelon in the freezer for 30 minutes.
2. Strip pineapple mint leaves off the sprig.
3. Put all the ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth.
4. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon.
5. Serve very cold in a chilled glass, and garnish with watermelon or lemon slices.
Basil Spring Cocktail
Basil is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, and it contains a unique mix of flavonoids that are amazing for skin.
Ingredients
- 3 ounces organic vodka
- Splash of sparkling water
- 3 to 5 fresh basil leaves
- Rhubarb, for garnish
Preparation
1. Chop up a few basil leaves.
2. Add basil leaves and vodka to the bottom of a glass, then muddle with a wooden spoon.
3. Fill the glass with ice and top with sparkling water.
4. Garnish with fresh basil and thin ribbons of rhubarb peel.
Blackberry Herb Cocktail
Ingredients
- 2 ounces prosecco (or another sparkling white wine)
- 3 sprigs rosemary
- 5 to 10 blackberries
- 1 orange
- 1 teaspoon organic sugar
- Flowers, for garnish
1. Line a glass rim with organic sugar.
2. Grind together the blackberries, rosemary, and orange in the bottom of a glass, either using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon.
3. Add prosecco, a splash of water, and some ice cubes, and garnish with flowers.
Pineapple Refresher
Ingredients
- 3 medium to large basil leaves
- ¼ lime
- ¼ cup organic pineapple juice
- 2 ounces organic gin or vodka
- 2 ounces club soda
Preparation
1. Grind the basil and lime in the bottom of a glass, either using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon.
2. Add pineapple juice, gin, and ice cubes, and top with club soda.
3. Garnish with a slice of pineapple, lime wedge, or a sprig of basil.
Sangria Slushie
Studies show that cilantro can act as a heavy metal cleanser, so if you’re looking for a natural detox, look no further.
Ingredients
- 1 bottle sulfite-free white or red wine
- 1 can coconut water (12 ounces)
- 2 peaches, blanched, peeled, sliced frozen
- 2 cups strawberries, sliced frozen
- 2 sprigs of cilantro
Preparation
1. Combine 2 cups of wine, cilantro, coconut water, and peaches in a blender until smooth.
2. Pour mixture into a medium bowl.
3. Add the strawberries and remaining wine to the blender and puree until smooth.
4. Pour into a chilled glass and garnish with strawberry slices.
5. If the mixtures are too liquidy, add more ice or place them in the freezer until they’re closer to a slushy consistency.
*Feel free to make these in advance and defrost for 15 minutes at room temperature before serving.
Mint Martini
Regular mint is just as healthy as its cousin, pineapple mint. Mint can also be a powerful acne fighter and wrinkle reducer, and it's great at cooling your body, making it the perfect herb to enjoy during warmer months.
Ingredients
- 2 sprigs organic mint leaves
- 2 ounces organic vodka
- Crushed ice
- 4 sprigs mint, for garnish
Preparation
1. Put 6 to 8 mint leaves and crushed ice in the bottom of a tall glass. Crush the leaves to extract their flavor.
2. Add 2 ounces vodka and shake several times.
3. Strain into a chilled martini glasses and garnish with a small mint sprig.
