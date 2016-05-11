5 Fashion Brands That Are Greener Than You Thought

With sun-shining spring in bloom and summer fast approaching, it's officially time to break out those warm-weather clothes that have been hiding away in our closets for months. But it's also time to make sure that those clothes come from brands who are championing our great outdoors.

Trailblazing companies like Patagonia and Eileen Fisher continue to inspire others to improve their supply chain practices, reduce pollution, lower water use, develop new low-impact textiles, and experiment with new technical materials.

The five brands offer high-quality, eco-friendly clothes for reasonable prices: