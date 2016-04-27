mindbodygreen

Gisele Reveals The Parenting Trick That Keeps Her Centered

Emi Boscamp
mbg Contributor By Emi Boscamp
mbg Contributor
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University.
Photo by Ferdaus Shamim / Getty

April 27, 2016 — 14:45 PM

Gisele is the world's highest paid supermodel and the mother of two children with Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady. She lives a pretty chaotic life—bouncing between homes in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and Costa Rica.

Okay, yes, a lot of us would kill to have a life like that. But you have to admit, between being a mother and always being in the public eye, it can get stressful.

"I had to make some adjustments from what my life was like before I was a mom," the 35-year-old supermodel told People in an interview. "My kids are so fun and loving, but they are also demanding!"

So, in order to keep all those balls in the air, she makes schedules to make sure she and Tom are attending to all the needs of the kids and the family. Once that's all settled, she can take some "sacred time," as she puts it, for herself.

When she gets "overwhelmed," she says she turns to meditation.

"I noticed every time I felt overwhelmed I would hold my breath. I had to learn to stop, relax and take long deep breaths and within seconds I would feel more clear and ready to deal with the situation in a more loving way," she says. "Meditation also has been a wonderful tool. I notice that when I don't take the time to do it, I am not as centered, patient or clear."

She also been consciously trying to slow down and take a step back from her career, walking in her final runway show last year, in order to focus more on her family and herself.

"I am not retiring," she insists. "I am just emptying my glass so I can fill it with things that are more aligned with who I am today."

But her main priority now is to live in the moment.

"When I am doing activities with Tom or the kids, surfing, riding horses, kayaking or playing ball, I try to really be present and enjoy it," she says. "The quality of time I get to spend with my family is very important. That way I feel I am experiencing all the different aspects of my life without guilt."

(People)

