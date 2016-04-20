What "Slow Beauty" Is + Why You Need To Practice It

How do we slow down in a fast world? This is something I’ve been contemplating for years as I’ve worked to balance my professional life as founder of SpaRitual with my personal priorities as a wife and mother of two kids. My "Slow Beauty" philosophy was born from this.

"Slow Beauty" is a beauty that endures. It is permission to slow down to remember our own essence. It is an opportunity to unveil the wisdom of true beauty—radiant, spirited, compassionate, and strong. I’ve been practicing "Slow Beauty" my entire life, yet it wasn’t until seven years ago, after I experienced what is known in Zen as a Satori moment, that I put a name on it.

The phrase "Slow Beauty" came to me after my son’s class pet, Torti the Tortoise, came to live with us for two weeks one spring. I observed him daily and became enchanted by his slow, deliberate walk. It was as if he was in a constant state of meditation. These observations, coupled with a synthesis of a perspective I had been testing and molding for as long as I can remember, gave me a platform to express how I view beauty and the aging process. The following are some basic principles of "Slow Beauty":