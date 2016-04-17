Karol Wojtyla (Pope John Paul II) said, “We cannot live without love. We remain incomprehensible to ourselves if we do not experience and participate intimately in love."

We need love more than we need the air we breathe. Without it, our lives cease to make sense. We lose touch with our purpose. But sometimes love seems impossible. That's where faith comes in.

The strongest, most inspiring people in history, time and time again, are shown to be the people who choose to love regardless of their circumstances. What gives some people the ability to love where others fail? Faith.

In an interview with a Nazi prison camp survivor, the survivor said:

“I had to decide … whether to let myself hate the soldiers who had done this … I had seen, too often, what hate could do to people’s minds and bodies. Hate had just killed the six people who mattered most to me in the world. I decided then that I would spend the rest of my life, whether it was a few days or many years, loving every person I came into contact with.”

Faith is the decision to love even when you don’t feel God’s presence. Faith is built through the decision to love, no matter the circumstances. The more you choose love, the greater your faith will grow.

Faith is the momentum of love that brings us into a peaceful future. The more faith we have, the easier it becomes to believe we can survive.

It’s easy to lose hope in this upside-down world. You’ve probably asked how a loving God could place so many people in war-torn lands, hostile environments. Love, under these conditions, can seem pointless—even weak. But it's just the opposite.

Love can be difficult. But without it, life is impossible. And in fact, it's a waste of time.