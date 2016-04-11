How I Help Vegans & Vegetarians Optimize Their Diets

A plant-based diet provides numerous benefits. They're typically lower in damaging fats but higher in fiber and other nutrients, which may explain why vegetarians and vegans have a lower risk for developing heart disease, some cancers, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. Whatever your reason to stop eating animal foods (abysmal living conditions, inhumane treatment, rampant use of hormones and antibiotics, or other ethical and health concerns), I applaud your convictions.

That said, I sometimes encourage vegetarian and vegan clients to reintroduce lean animal protein. I see too many folks gorging on junk vegan foods, creating food intolerances, and making it harder to maintain a healthy weight. Many people actually do better with some animal protein in their diet. I love Dr. Mark Hyman’s "pegan" concept, skillfully juxtaposing the best qualities of vegan and Paleo diets. But if you refuse to compromise, employ these seven strategies to make the most of your vegan or vegetarian diet.