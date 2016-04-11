mindbodygreen

Close banner

How I Help Vegans & Vegetarians Optimize Their Diets

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller By JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller
JJ Virgin is a certified nutrition specialist, board certified holistic nutritionist, certified exercise physiologist, and New York Times best-selling author.
How I Help Vegans & Vegetarians Optimize Their Diets

Photo by Stocksy

April 11, 2016

A plant-based diet provides numerous benefits. They're typically lower in damaging fats but higher in fiber and other nutrients, which may explain why vegetarians and vegans have a lower risk for developing heart disease, some cancers, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. Whatever your reason to stop eating animal foods (abysmal living conditions, inhumane treatment, rampant use of hormones and antibiotics, or other ethical and health concerns), I applaud your convictions.

That said, I sometimes encourage vegetarian and vegan clients to reintroduce lean animal protein. I see too many folks gorging on junk vegan foods, creating food intolerances, and making it harder to maintain a healthy weight. Many people actually do better with some animal protein in their diet. I love Dr. Mark Hyman’s "pegan" concept, skillfully juxtaposing the best qualities of vegan and Paleo diets. But if you refuse to compromise, employ these seven strategies to make the most of your vegan or vegetarian diet.

1. Optimize protein.

Legumes, nuts and seeds, nut butters, homemade veggie burgers, and plant-based (but not soy) powders make optimal protein sources. Combine ½ cup of lentils with ½ cup of quinoa and you’ll get 17 grams of protein. Aim for two or three higher-protein foods at every meal.

Article continues below

2. Upgrade your food.

Make healthier alternatives, or lateral shifts, for your faves. Swap nutrient-empty spaghetti noodles for corn-free quinoa pasta or spaghetti squash. Dump cow’s milk (you probably have anyway) for unsweetened coconut or almond milk. Cashew cheese smeared on portobello mushroom caps with tomato sauce becomes a decadent vegan pizza alternative. Be creative, and nearly any food can become a nutrient-denser lateral shift.

3. Watch for highly reactive foods.

Organic soy, eggs, and grass-fed dairy provide protein, healthy fat, and nutrients, yet over-relying on these and other potential food intolerances can create weight-loss resistance, inflammation, and miserable symptoms like fatigue, bloating, and headaches.

Article continues below

4. Address nutrient deficiencies.

Overall, I find vegans and vegetarians have lower nutrient levels. One study found that vegetarians often show deficiencies in vitamins B12 and D, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, iron, and zinc. Dial up nutrient-denser foods and take a professional-quality multivitamin-mineral to cover nutrient bases you’re probably not getting from food.

5. Swap processed carbs for high-fiber starches.

Vegetarian- and vegan-friendly comfort foods often come loaded with preservatives, added sugars, and an overall carb load that tells your body to raise insulin and store fat. Skip the mac and vegan cheese and other meat-free Frankenfoods for nutrient-rich real foods like sweet potatoes, lentils and other legumes, and quinoa.

Article continues below

6. Beware of “healthy” sugars.

Agave, coconut sugar, and other sweeteners come cloaked with a health halo, but don’t be fooled: They create the same reactions as sugar, and sometimes worse ones. My one exception is locally grown organic raw honey for allergies and to strengthen your immune system. Even then, about up to a teaspoon a day will do the job.

7. Make an oil change.

Canola and other vegetable oils can ramp up inflammation and throw those valuable anti-inflammatory omega-3s out of balance. Upgrade your oils with coconut oil, red palm fruit oil, and extra-virgin olive oil. Healthy fats like avocado and slow-roasted or dehydrated almonds come loaded with nutrients and fiber, as well. Throw freshly ground flaxseed or chia seeds into your protein shake. I also recommend amping up those essential fatty acids with an algae-derived DHA supplement.

If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, what strategy would you add to optimize your diet? Do you agree that most people do well with some animal?

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who helps clients lose weight fast...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Lose Weight & Rev Up Your Metabolism To Feel Amazing?
Check out Boost Your Metabolism
Learn how to supercharge your metabolism to burn fat, break through your weight plateau to lose weight and keep it off for good, as well as how to make sustainable lifestyle changes to get off the diet roller coaster for good.
View the class
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Recipes

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)

Eliza Sullivan
Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24509/how-i-help-vegans-vegetarians-optimize-their-diets.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!