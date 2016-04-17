Why There’s No Such Thing As Junk Food: A Nutritionist Explains

Try paying attention to how often people (you may be one of them) label foods by using words like good, bad, right, wrong. Even worse, notice how often they describe their behavior, or themselves, as “good” or “bad” when they talk about how they’ve been eating.

“I was so good all week and then I ruined it by going crazy last night and eating all the wrong things.”

Part of this is simple human nature. Our brains like to categorize things because it makes it easier to quickly assess and determine what response is required. When you’re walking down the street and you see a person walking toward you, your brain immediately wants to assess that person’s intentions so it can determine whether you should stop and smile or run the other way.