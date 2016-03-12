Spring Pea + Radish Salad With Minted Green Tahini

To celebrate Clean Eating Week here at mindbodygreen we're sharing the many ways that wellness experts fuel and care for their bodies with food.

This is one of my favorite spring salads to throw together, as it requires little effort, is super clean, and the flavor combo is the bomb!

The tahini makes it substantial enough to eat as a main meal, and adding things like falafel or goat cheese bulks it out, too. It's also great as a side or a starter if you're after something crisp and crunchy to add to a meal.

Word of warning: The green tahini might just be your new food addiction!