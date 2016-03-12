mindbodygreen

Spring Pea + Radish Salad With Minted Green Tahini

Heather Cox
Written by Heather Cox
Photo by Luisa Brimble

March 12, 2016

To celebrate Clean Eating Week here at mindbodygreen we're sharing the many ways that wellness experts fuel and care for their bodies with food.

This is one of my favorite spring salads to throw together, as it requires little effort, is super clean, and the flavor combo is the bomb!

The tahini makes it substantial enough to eat as a main meal, and adding things like falafel or goat cheese bulks it out, too. It's also great as a side or a starter if you're after something crisp and crunchy to add to a meal.

Word of warning: The green tahini might just be your new food addiction!

Spring Pea + Radish Salad With Minted Green Tahini

Ingredients

  • 4 radishes, diced
  • handful of mint, chopped
  • handful of parsley, chopped
  • 1 cucumber, diced
  • big handful or two of peas
Tahini Dressing

Ingredients

  • ½ avocado
  • handful of mint
  • handful of parsley
  • ½ cup raw tahini
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • lemon juice to taste (up to you how much you put in; I like mine really lemony, so I throw in a lot!), maybe start with 4 tablespoons
  • salt + pepper to taste

Preparation

1. For the salad: place ingredients into a bowl and mix together.

2. To make the tahini dressing: throw the ingredients into a food processor until smooth.

3. Serve with a dollop or 2 of tahini and optional toppings of falafel and/or a super-creamy goat cheese.

Originally from Sydney, Australia Heather has traveled the world. Settling for periods of time in Tokyo and London and now splits her time between New York City, The Hamptons and...

