A Roasted Carrot + Tahini Recipe That's Good For Your Gut

When I was diagnosed with Lyme disease and my gut became allergic to hundreds of foods, I had to learn how to create amazing flavor with fresh, whole, one-ingredient foods (while removing gluten, dairy, soy, corn, and eggs), and that’s what this recipe is all about.

Now that I’m healed, I still enjoy the goodness and natural sweetness of eating whole foods, and my taste buds crave fresh flavors instead of reaching into a bag for food!

These roasted carrots are perfect for an afternoon snack or a side dish with dinner. I often use creamy almond butter in place of the tahini when I’m serving this as a snack.