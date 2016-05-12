mindbodygreen

A Roasted Carrot + Tahini Recipe That's Good For Your Gut

Amie Valpone
mbg Contributor By Amie Valpone
mbg Contributor
Amie Valpone is a Manhattan-based chef, culinary nutritionist, professional recipe developer, food photographer, writer and motivational speaker specializing in simple gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free ‘clean eating’ recipes.
May 12, 2016

When I was diagnosed with Lyme disease and my gut became allergic to hundreds of foods, I had to learn how to create amazing flavor with fresh, whole, one-ingredient foods (while removing gluten, dairy, soy, corn, and eggs), and that’s what this recipe is all about.

Now that I’m healed, I still enjoy the goodness and natural sweetness of eating whole foods, and my taste buds crave fresh flavors instead of reaching into a bag for food!

These roasted carrots are perfect for an afternoon snack or a side dish with dinner. I often use creamy almond butter in place of the tahini when I’m serving this as a snack.

Springtime Roasted Carrots With Tahini

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 8 large carrots, trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • Pinch of chili powder, optional
  • 1 tablespoon tahini
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley, plus more if needed
  • 2 tablespoon hemp hearts

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place the carrots on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the avocado oil and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper; toss to coat the carrots. Add chili powder, if desired, and toss to coat again.

2. Roast the carrots in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until very tender and golden brown. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

3. Drizzle the carrots with the tahini and sprinkle with the fresh parsley and hemp hearts. Serve immediately.

Note: Mix the jar of tahini before using to make sure it’s thinned out for drizzling.

Amie Valpone is the author of Eating Clean: The 21-Day Plan to Detox, Fight Inflammation & Reset Your Body. She is a chef, culinary nutritionist, professional recipe developer, food...

