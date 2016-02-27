Cook Once, Eat Twice: Salmon + Roasted Winter Veggies

Preparation for dinner

1. Heat oven to 400°F. Prepare the squash by cutting it into eight wedges and removing the seeds. There’s no need to skin kabocha squash, as it’s edible and fiber-rich. Place the wedges on a large baking sheet lined with parchment and bake for 25 minutes.

2. Cut off the bottom 2 inches of the broccolini stems, then cut in half.

3. Make the harissa marinade: combine 2 tablespoons of harissa with honey and lime juice. Brush the salmon pieces with ½ of the harissa marinade and toss the Brussels sprouts and broccolini in the other half. Place the salmon in a small baking dish.

4. After 10 minutes through roasting the squash, turn up oven temperature to 425°F, push the squash to one side of the baking sheet and add the broccolini and Brussels sprouts to the other side. Continue roasting for 15 minutes, tossing the veggies once more after about 10 minutes. Veggies are done when easily pierced with a fork and starting to brown. Remove from oven.

5. Turn the oven to broil and cook the salmon for 8 minutes, about 5 inches from the broiler.

6. For dinner, enjoy 1 piece of salmon with half of the Brussels sprouts, half of the broccolini, and a few wedges of squash.