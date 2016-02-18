A Quick DIY Massage To Boost Your Body's Natural Detox System

As a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary combines the best of Western medicine with time-tested Ayurvedic practices. This week, we're thrilled to share some of Dr. Chaudhary's favorite ancient techniques to reach optimal health. If you're inspired to learn more, check out her new course: How to Use Ancient Ayurvedic Wisdom to Heal Your Gut & Achieve Long-Lasting Weight Loss.

In Ayurveda, garshana is a lymphatic massage using raw silk gloves. It's an easy and inexpensive home treatment that fights what I call "fake fat," or lymphatic backup, by helping to move sluggish lymph. Fake fat results from the accumulation of excess water in the surface of the body because of poor lymphatic drainage.

First, to find out if you're dealing with fake fat, take this short quiz: